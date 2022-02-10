Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CRIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Shares of CRIS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.50. 2,247,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,442. Curis has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11. The company has a market cap of $320.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.90.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative net margin of 373.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.62%. The business had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Curis will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Curis by 284.7% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,577,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607,753 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Curis by 58.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,186,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,875 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Curis by 278.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202,509 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Curis by 14.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,222,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,077,000 after purchasing an additional 520,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Curis by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,054,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

