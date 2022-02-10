CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

CVS stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.32. 8,604,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,068,783. The company has a market cap of $139.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.00 and its 200 day moving average is $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $68.02 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.59.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

