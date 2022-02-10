Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 198,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $7,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth about $35,742,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at about $1,392,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 78.6% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 378.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,093,000 after acquiring an additional 267,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,641,000 after acquiring an additional 53,725 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CYTK shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $338,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $184,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,364 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,121 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $39.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.47.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

