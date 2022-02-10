DA Davidson Comments on First Bancorp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 29.02%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

FBNC opened at $44.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.25. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.68 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 2,006 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.24 per share, for a total transaction of $98,775.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

