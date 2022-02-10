DA Davidson Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Construction Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Construction Partners’ FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.87 and a beta of 0.97. Construction Partners has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.73.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.23 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement; site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.