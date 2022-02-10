Danaos Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $9.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Danaos in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $9.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $9.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaos’ Q2 2022 earnings at $6.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $30.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $28.34 EPS.

Get Danaos alerts:

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.09. Danaos had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 156.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

NYSE:DAC opened at $97.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. Danaos has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $99.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaos by 1,223.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Danaos by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaos

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.