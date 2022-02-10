DAOventures Market Capitalization Achieves $377,878.90 (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 10th. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for $0.0411 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $377,878.90 and approximately $371.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAOventures has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004420 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000229 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009295 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009373 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004607 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures (CRYPTO:DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

