Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s share price traded down 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $14.41. 12,596 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 234,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.86.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 97,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $1,763,340.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $172,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,547 shares of company stock worth $4,327,124 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 266.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 20,593 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 1,074.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.