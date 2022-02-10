Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s share price traded down 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $14.41. 12,596 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 234,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.86.
In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 97,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $1,763,340.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $172,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,547 shares of company stock worth $4,327,124 over the last three months.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 266.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 20,593 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 1,074.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.