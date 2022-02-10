DEAPcoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5.20 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 10th. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0383 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $157.37 million and $5.20 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00040030 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00102706 BTC.

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEAPcoin (DEP) is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,111,228,999 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEAPcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEAPcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.