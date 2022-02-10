Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) shot up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 9,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 11,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30.

About Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DLTNF)

Delta 9 Cannabis, Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company, which engages in the production of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include Kali Mist, Brooklyn Sunrise, Sensi Star, and oil and sprays. The company was founded on May 16, 2001 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

