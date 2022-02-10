Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) shot up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 9,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 11,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30.
About Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DLTNF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delta 9 Cannabis (DLTNF)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.