Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Purchased by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 10.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $51,068,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 549.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,672,000 after buying an additional 546,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,444,000 after buying an additional 524,796 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,056,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,304,000 after purchasing an additional 498,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,026,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $909,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $823,518.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,759 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,089 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $38.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.95. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $79.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.95 and a beta of 1.84.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

