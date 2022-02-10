Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.55. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$1.55, with a volume of 2,082,175 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.60 price target on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.43.

The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.72.

In other Denison Mines news, Senior Officer David Lionel Bronkhorst sold 63,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.13, for a total transaction of C$135,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$136,107.

About Denison Mines (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

