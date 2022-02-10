Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.55. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$1.55, with a volume of 2,082,175 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DML shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.60 target price on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.43.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 67.60.

In other news, Senior Officer David Lionel Bronkhorst sold 63,500 shares of Denison Mines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.13, for a total transaction of C$135,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$136,107.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

