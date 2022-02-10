Derwent London’s (DLN) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($50.03) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($36.51) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($55.44) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($50.03) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($50.03) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Derwent London has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,539.78 ($47.87).

LON:DLN opened at GBX 3,257 ($44.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,382.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,500.17. Derwent London has a 12-month low of GBX 2,356 ($31.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,850 ($52.06).

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

