Desjardins Weighs in on H2O Innovation Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (CVE:HEO)

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO) – Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of H2O Innovation in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for H2O Innovation’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. boosted their price objective on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

H2O Innovation stock opened at C$2.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.50. H2O Innovation has a 12-month low of C$2.10 and a 12-month high of C$3.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$207.25 million and a PE ratio of 83.79.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$38.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.63 million.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

