Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Evotec (ETR:EVT) a €39.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($44.83) price target on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €53.00 ($60.92) price objective on Evotec in a report on Monday, December 6th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($50.57) price target on Evotec in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($63.22) price target on Evotec in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($57.47) price target on Evotec in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($58.62) price target on Evotec in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

ETR EVT opened at €30.44 ($34.99) on Monday. Evotec has a one year low of €27.80 ($31.95) and a one year high of €45.83 ($52.68). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €38.50 and a 200 day moving average of €40.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

