Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

BDEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($10.28) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 835 ($11.29) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 860 ($11.63) to GBX 850 ($11.49) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.95) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.82) to GBX 780 ($10.55) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 813.44 ($11.00).

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 644.40 ($8.71) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.59 billion and a PE ratio of 9.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 693.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 690.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 4.27. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 592.80 ($8.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 889.55 ($12.03).

In other news, insider Mike Scott bought 6,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 743 ($10.05) per share, for a total transaction of £50,026.19 ($67,648.67).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

