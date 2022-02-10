Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €115.00 Price Target for Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been assigned a €115.00 ($132.18) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($125.29) price objective on Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($127.59) price objective on Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($114.94) target price on Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.20 ($92.18) target price on Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gerresheimer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €99.53 ($114.41).

GXI stock opened at €79.05 ($90.86) on Tuesday. Gerresheimer has a 52-week low of €72.90 ($83.79) and a 52-week high of €99.40 ($114.25). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €80.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is €83.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

