Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,745 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.06% of Devon Energy worth $13,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 36.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679,826 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $112,744,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $80,880,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 183.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,961,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,560 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 525.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,575,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,786 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.24.

DVN opened at $52.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.87. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $55.44.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,555 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

