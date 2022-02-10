DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Trading Up 8%

DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE) shares were up 8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.49 and last traded at $18.49. Approximately 1,548 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 282,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 26.79 and a current ratio of 26.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.77). Equities analysts forecast that DICE Therapeutics Inc will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,428,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,012,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,005,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DICE)

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

