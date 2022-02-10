DIGG (DIGG) Trading Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 10th. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for about $35,126.85 or 0.81645966 BTC on exchanges. DIGG has a market cap of $17.67 million and $64,722.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DIGG has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00047266 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.96 or 0.07077446 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,058.12 or 1.00080776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00049934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00053859 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006572 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

