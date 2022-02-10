DigitalBridge Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Dycom Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,518,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,313,000 after buying an additional 193,812 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 33.8% in the second quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 973,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,546,000 after acquiring an additional 245,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,670,000 after acquiring an additional 16,376 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Shares of DY stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.08 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.88. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $105.28.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

