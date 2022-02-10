DigitalBridge Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 120,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,000. Equity Commonwealth accounts for approximately 0.3% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 21.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,801,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,799,000 after buying an additional 848,426 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 66.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,786,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,405,000 after buying an additional 712,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 16.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,903,000 after buying an additional 697,241 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 40.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,280,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,737,000 after purchasing an additional 651,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 27.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,785,000 after purchasing an additional 525,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NYSE EQC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $25.90. 18,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,043. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.94. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -129.44 and a beta of 0.18.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

