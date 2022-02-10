Dimecoin (DIME) Trading 31.8% Higher This Week

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 10th. Dimecoin has a market cap of $1.64 million and $178.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00132809 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

