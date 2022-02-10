Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. trimmed its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $124.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.25%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.