Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $41.24

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.24 and traded as low as $30.00. Discovery shares last traded at $31.04, with a volume of 2,151 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Discovery alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.17.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.