Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Up to $32.06

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.06, but opened at $33.00. Discovery shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 2 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Discovery from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.17.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

