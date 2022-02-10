DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Upgraded at UBS Group

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on DLocal in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DLocal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.64.

NASDAQ DLO opened at $34.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average is $45.52. DLocal has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $73.43.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DLocal will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLO. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $620,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,720,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,564,000. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

