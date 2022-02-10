Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $238.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $31.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.20, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.34. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $36.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 320.01%.

DEI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Douglas Emmett stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,116 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

