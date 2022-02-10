Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Dr. Martens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

DOCMF opened at $3.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33. Dr. Martens has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.