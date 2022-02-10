Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Invests $71.53 Million in Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,526,000. Engagesmart makes up about 0.9% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter worth approximately $7,465,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,310,953,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,286,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Engagesmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE ESMT traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,997. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.69. Engagesmart Inc has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $38.83.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Engagesmart Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ESMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Engagesmart Company Profile

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Engagesmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagesmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.