Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned 0.19% of Vtex at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

VTEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vtex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Vtex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Vtex in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vtex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.66.

Shares of Vtex stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.83. 14,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,808. Vtex has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Vtex had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The business had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. Vtex’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vtex will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

