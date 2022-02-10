DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.800-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DTE Energy also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.80-6.00 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DTE Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.11.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy stock opened at $120.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. DTE Energy has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $122.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.13 and a 200 day moving average of $116.65.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.