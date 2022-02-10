DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.80-6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.91. DTE Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.800-$6.000 EPS.
DTE stock opened at $120.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $122.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 78.32%.
In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
DTE Energy Company Profile
DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.
