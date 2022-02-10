DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.80-6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.91. DTE Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.800-$6.000 EPS.

DTE stock opened at $120.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $122.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

DTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DTE Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.11.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.