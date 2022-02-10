Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Duke Energy updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.300-$5.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.30-$5.60 EPS.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $3.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.32. The company had a trading volume of 122,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,910. The company has a market cap of $77.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.22 and its 200-day moving average is $102.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

Several analysts have commented on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,815 shares of company stock worth $277,752. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Duke Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.75% of Duke Energy worth $572,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

