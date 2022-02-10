Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Declares GBX 14 Dividend

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,329 ($17.97) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 20.59. Dunelm Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,219 ($16.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,599 ($21.62). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,347.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,348.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

DNLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($22.31) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.66) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.58) to GBX 1,400 ($18.93) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($24.00) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($21.91) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,685 ($22.79).

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Laura Carr sold 54,583 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($18.08), for a total value of £729,774.71 ($986,848.83).

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

