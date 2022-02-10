DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Raised to $101.00 at Mizuho

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.33.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $81.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.21 and a 200-day moving average of $75.65.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 735.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,277,000 after acquiring an additional 459,087 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 33,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

