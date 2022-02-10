DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) PT Raised to $88.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of several other reports. Vertical Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.33.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $81.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.65. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

