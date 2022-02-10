Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $981,000 in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,978 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,370,000 after purchasing an additional 37,374 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 77.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $175.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.61 and a fifty-two week high of $179.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.69.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Raymond James cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.71.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.