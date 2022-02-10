e-Gulden (EFL) Price Up 14.4% Over Last Week

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.91 million and $101.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.14 or 0.00307143 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014913 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001054 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000606 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,989,625 coins and its circulating supply is 17,167,449 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

