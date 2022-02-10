Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.40.

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $48.94 on Monday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $23.13 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average of $44.23. The company has a market capitalization of $665.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 649,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,755,000 after buying an additional 65,584 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 226.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 12,778 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 343.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 422,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after acquiring an additional 326,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 63,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

