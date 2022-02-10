Eagle Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:EM2) Insider Charles (Charlie) Bass Buys 500,000 Shares

Eagle Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:EM2) insider Charles (Charlie) Bass bought 500,000 shares of Eagle Mountain Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.59 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$296,500.00 ($210,283.69).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.98.

Eagle Mountain Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Australia and the United States. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Silver Mountain project comprising the Pacific Horizon prospect with 26 patented mining claims and 209 unpatented mining claims, the Scarlett prospect with 133 unpatented mining claims and 3 Arizona state exploration permits, and the Red Mule prospect with 2 Arizona state exploration permits located in Arizona; and 80% interest in the Oracle Ridge Copper Mine in Arizona, the United States.

