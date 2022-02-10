Eagle Point Credit (ECC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ECC stock opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $449.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. Eagle Point Credit has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Eagle Point Credit’s previous — dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 9.5%. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

In related news, insider Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $2,870,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 333,343 shares of company stock worth $4,738,450. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 281.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 167,290 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 15.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

