Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Lowered to $189.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $191.00 to $189.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on Eaton in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.89.

ETN stock opened at $156.85 on Monday. Eaton has a 52-week low of $120.87 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,567,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,268,000 after purchasing an additional 237,065 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 31,609.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 29.1% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

