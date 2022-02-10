ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) PT Raised to C$6.50

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ECNCF. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

OTCMKTS ECNCF traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.75. 10,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,448. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

