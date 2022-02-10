ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial to C$8.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ECN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ECN Capital to C$6.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ECN Capital to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.18.

TSE:ECN opened at C$5.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 5.02. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$4.60 and a 52-week high of C$12.24. The firm has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.44.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$69.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$123.48 million. Equities analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 63,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,853.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,433,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,275,018.20.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

