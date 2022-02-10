Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.740-$3.020 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.74-3.02 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EPC traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.22. 12,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.12. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,864 shares of company stock worth $1,056,108 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

