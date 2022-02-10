Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.740-$3.020 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.74-3.02 EPS.

NYSE EPC traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.08. 14,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,809. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EPC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $225,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,864 shares of company stock worth $1,056,108. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.