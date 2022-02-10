Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

EPC opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

EPC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $518,928.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,864 shares of company stock worth $1,056,108. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

