Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.57.

NYSE:EPC opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.71. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $518,928.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,864 shares of company stock worth $1,056,108. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth about $78,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

